Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale

A woman was found shot to death in a car Tuesday night in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
The woman, 19, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
