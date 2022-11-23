The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot and killed in car in Avondale

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was found sitting in a car in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found shot to death in a car Tuesday night in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 19, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

