Friday, November 25, 2022
Man claiming to have bomb arrested at O’Hare Airport

The man was arrested at Terminal 1, though no explosives were found in his bag, spokesperson Tom Ahern said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A group of people walk along a concourse at O’Hare International Airport in May of 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man claiming to have a bomb was arrested Friday at O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.

The man was arrested at Terminal 1, though no explosives were found in his bag, CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern said.

No further information was immediately available.

