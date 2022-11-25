Man claiming to have bomb arrested at O’Hare Airport

A man claiming to have a bomb was arrested Friday at O’Hare International Airport, according to Chicago police.
The man was arrested at Terminal 1, though no explosives were found in his bag, CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern said.
No further information was immediately available.
