Saturday, November 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

SWAT responds to Loop business after man shot

A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. in the first block of South Franklin Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot early Saturday in the Loop.

Sun-Times file

A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting early Saturday at a business in the Loop to search for a gunman who wounded a man, police said.

A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.

The gunman was not seen leaving the building, police said, prompting the SWAT team to respond.

The 21-year-old was shot in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.

