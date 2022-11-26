Gunman in custody after fatal shooting inside Auburn Gresham home: police

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning during an argument inside a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 60-year-old was arguing with a man he knew about 3:40 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue when he was shot in the chest, abdomen and thigh, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The gunman left a handgun at the scene, which officers later recovered, and then he took off, police said. He was arrested near the scene shortly after the shooting.

Additional details were not available.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

