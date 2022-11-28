The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in Chatham

The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Chatham
Two teenagers were shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Monday evening in Chatham on the South Side.

The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Police oversight commission reviews revamped gang database
Heather Mack says she wants Stella back if judge lets her out of jail while awaiting trial
Two men robbed at gunpoint in Irving Park area
8 killed, at least 30 wounded by gunfire over long Thanksgiving weekend
Al Capone’s grave in Hillside is defaced
Man fatally shot on street in Austin
The Latest
U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia looks to see the height of his stack of nominating petitions at the Board of Election Commissioners’ Supersite, Monday afternoon.
City Hall

Measuring up: Mayoral field swells to 11 with Lightfoot, Garcia, other late filers — but now battle begins to cut that number down
On the final day to file, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García and three others all officially entered the mayoral race on Monday, joining six from last week. And now Chicago’s cutthroat game of petition challenges begins.
By Mitch DudekFran Spielman, and 1 more
 
Inspector General Deborah Witzburg accuses a former Chicago Police officer of using CPD resources to operate an unlicensed security company in her office’s third quarter report.
Crime
Police oversight commission reviews revamped gang database
The revised database, dubbed the Criminal Enterprise Information System, was developed after the original database was found to be a disorganized mess of often unverified and outdated information.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Former Vice President Mike Pence signs copies of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” in Chicago Monday.
Politics
Former Vice President Mike Pence, in Chicago, takes jabs at Trump
In Chicago to promote “So Help Me God,” former Vice President Mike Pence said he would decide on his candidacy in 2024 early next year.
By Mary Norkol
 
New_Hampshire_primary_2022.jpg
News
Illinois bid to become early Democratic primary state likely to be rejected this week
President Joe Biden has yet to signal what states he wants to have early primaries. Michigan, Minnesota are front-runners for the Midwest early primary spot in 2024.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants to temper expectations on young players
Donovan went out of his way to speak about how he thinks Bulls forward Patrick Williams — and all young players — should be perceived by others.
By Joe Cowley
 