Man shot to death in Chatham

A man was shot to death Monday evening in Chatham on the South Side.
The man, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made.
