The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck

Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, allegedly took the bag in the 5700 block of North Broadway about 12:25 p.m. Monday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.

A woman allegedly took over $100,000 from an armored truck Nov. 28, 2022 on the North Side.

Adobe stock photo

A Blue Island woman has been charged with stealing a bag containing over $100,000 from an armored truck in Magnolia Glen on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, took the bag from an armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway about 12:25 p.m. Monday, police said. She was arrested in the same block about 40 minutes later.

Carabine-Dierberger was charged with theft and unauthorized control of between $100,000 and $500,000, police said. She was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
Charges filed in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl heading home from birthday party
Suburban man gets 18 months probation for entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
St. Ignatius hockey players sue truck driver who struck their bus in Indiana
Man shot and killed in South Lawndale
Man shot to death in Chatham
The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their game in September.
Bears
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: ‘I plan on playing’ vs. Bears on Sunday
Rodgers left the Packers’ last game in the fourth quarter because of a rib injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Police officers stand guard as a statue removed from St. Adalbert Catholic Church is secured on a flatbed truck.
Pilsen
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered Pilsen church underway
The statue is a marble replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta, depicting the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion.
By Michael Loria
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
The charges come more than a year after a federal grand jury subpoenaed the agency in May 2021 seeking records on Mustafaa Saleh and two dozen properties the land bank obtained and sold.
By Jon Seidel
 
Jim Crane puts a No. 79 jersey on Jose Abreu.
White Sox
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issues statement on Jose Abreu
“It was my fervent hope that José would never wear another uniform, as I told him many times throughout the years. Unfortunately, hope is not always translated into reality,” Reinsdorf said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Two men have been charged with the fatal shooting of Nyzireya Moore, 12.
News
Charges filed in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl heading home from birthday party
Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car with her family in March when a group began shooting at another car in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, about a block from where she lived.
By Sophie Sherry
 