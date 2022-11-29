Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck

A Blue Island woman has been charged with stealing a bag containing over $100,000 from an armored truck in Magnolia Glen on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

Sharon Carabine-Dierberger, 60, took the bag from an armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway about 12:25 p.m. Monday, police said. She was arrested in the same block about 40 minutes later.

Carabine-Dierberger was charged with theft and unauthorized control of between $100,000 and $500,000, police said. She was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.