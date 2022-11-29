The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland

The teen was shot in the left leg and foot and was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland
A boy, 16, was shot Tuesday while walking down the street in Roseland.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boy, 16, was walking about 6 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the left leg and foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Next Up In Crime
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
As new federal judge takes over court-ordered reforms, CPD faces blistering criticism over its efforts so far
2 charged with murder of girl struck by stray bullet while celebrating 12th birthday
St. Ignatius hockey parents worried their kids were dead for almost an hour before finding them injured in Indiana ER after crash
Man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside Gresham home
Blue Island woman charged with stealing bag containing over $100,000 from armored truck
The Latest
merlin_101647685.jpg
News
Former detective takes stand in CPD whistleblower case
Isaac Lambert has sued city, CPD claiming he was demoted for refusing to cover for a fellow officer who shot an unarmed, disabled teen in 2017.
By Andy Grimm
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference in Springfield on Tuesday.
Springfield
Pritzker announces bipartisan deal with business and labor to pay off unemployment fund debt: ‘We can find common ground’
Pritzker announced the state had reached a deal via the agreed bill process to contribute $1.8 billion and add $450 million as an interest-free loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Lawmakers are in Springfield for the fall veto session — and changes to the massive criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act are still anticipated.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Politics
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker charged with property scam
The charges come more than a year after a federal grand jury subpoenaed the agency in May 2021 seeking records on Mustafaa Saleh and two dozen properties the land bank obtained and sold.
By Jon Seidel
 
Veteran Ald.&nbsp;Nick Sposato (38th) has told the Sun-Times he is concerned the departure of more experienced, collaborative and mainstream colleagues could pave the way for the election of a new&nbsp;City Council that turns sharply to the left.
City Hall
Business leaders to form political action committee to prevent City Council from making sharp left turn
Mike Ruemmler, who managed Rahm Emanuel’s 2015 mayoral reelection campaign, said he plans to form a committee bankrolled by business leaders to elect moderate alderpersons.
By Fran Spielman
 
FILE - Nick Fuentes right-wing podcaster, center right in sunglasses, greets supporters before speaking at a pro-Trump march, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump had dinner, Nov. 22, 2022, at his Mar-a-Lago club with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, as well as Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) ORG XMIT: DCJM103
News
GOP leaders McCarthy, McConnell condemn Nick Fuentes, whose path to hate started in Chicago suburbs
Nick Fuentes was condemned Tuesday by the top two Republican leaders in Congress, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy — though McCarthy continued to defend President Donald Trump for meeting with him.
By Lynn Sweet
 