Boy, 16, shot while walking in Roseland

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The boy, 16, was walking about 6 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the left leg and foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

