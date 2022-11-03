The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in East Garfield Park drive-by

Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

