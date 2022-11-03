Man shot to death in East Garfield Park drive-by
Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire.
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
After West Side mass shooting, leaders offer hope, call for more funding to combat violence: ‘We are not destroyed’
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
The Latest
Derrek Booker, 34, was found in an empty lot in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.
With the boy’s biological father gone, his mother too busy and his stepdad not interested, the task of bringing him up falls to his grandparents.
Pulse of the Heartland: South Shore voters hope Obama center brings change to believe in — but they take nothing for granted
South Shore was long seen as a “first-house neighborhood” for middle-class residents, and it saw one of its favorite daughters go to the White House as first lady. Residents now hope the nearby Obama Presidential Center will make it “an area where people want to move into.”
The ‘SNL’ alum tells anecdotes about drugs, gang violence and prison in a way that makes us laugh and nod our heads in recognition.
The auction, titled ‘An American Icon: Property from the Collection of Joan Didion’ will take place at Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, and online Nov. 16.