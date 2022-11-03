The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Man robbed and stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North and Clyborn station

The man, 40, was attacked in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed Nov. 3, 2022 on a CTA Red Line train near the North & Clybourn station.

Sun-Times file

A man was robbed and stabbed early Thursday on a CTA Red Line train near the North and Clybourn station.

The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when he was attacked, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with stab wounds to the abdomen and thigh, police said.

A suspect placed into custody.

