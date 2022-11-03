Man robbed and stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North and Clyborn station

A man was robbed and stabbed early Thursday on a CTA Red Line train near the North and Clybourn station.
The man, 40, was riding on the train in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue about 5:20 a.m. when he was attacked, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with stab wounds to the abdomen and thigh, police said.
A suspect placed into custody.
