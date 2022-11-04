The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
7 University of Chicago students say they were drugged at campus parties, one reported being sexually assaulted

The assault occurred after the student attended a party last week, according to a report filed with the school Tuesday. The student believed they were sexually assaulted in a residence hall after a drug was put into their drink at the party.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
The Hull Gate entrance that leads into the heart of the University of Chicago campus in Hyde Park. The university has received multiple reports from students that they may have been drugged at parties on campus, and one of them reported being sexually assaulted.

Since late September, the University of Chicago has received seven reports from undergraduate students that they may have been drugged at parties on campus, and one of them reported being sexually assaulted.

The assault occurred after the student attended a party last week, according to a report filed with the school Tuesday. The student believed they were sexually assaulted in a residence hall after a drug was put into their drink at the party.

The university sent out an alert on Thursday encouraging students with similar situations to file a report.

No other details were released by the school.

