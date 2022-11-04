1 killed, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

A man was killed and six other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.



The man was killed during an argument in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 27, was shot about 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Four men were wounded in Humboldt Park Thursday evening. The men — ages 26, 31, 34 and 62 — were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when four others approached and fired shots, police said. All four were taken to Stroger Hospital, where all but the 62-year-old were listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, according to police. The 62-year-old was struck in the shoulder and back and was listed in critical condition.

An hour later, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Woodlawn. The boy was shot in the hip about 7:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At least one other person was wounded by gunfire Thursday in Chicago.