1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening

A person was killed and five others have been wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.
- The fatal shooting happened Friday night in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood alley on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old was outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- Hours later, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in Gresham. The man, 36, was walking in the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 1:10 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
At least four other people were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.
