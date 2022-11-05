The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, killed inside car in South Shore neighborhood

The man, 36, was shot multiple times about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was inside his car about 12:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in another vehicle pulled up next to him and opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

