Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in Austin alleys

The remains were found over five days within blocks of the suspect’s home.

By  Tom Schuba
   
police tape

A man was charged in the killing, dismembering and concealing the body of a person in Austin.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of a person whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin.

Judson Taylor, 56, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, concealment of a homicidal death and abuse of a corpse, according to Cook County court records.

Charging documents say Taylor repeatedly stabbed the male victim and then “knowingly dismembered, severed, separated, dissected, or mutilated” the body before hiding the parts.The victim was identified only as Kevin Perry.

City trash collectors initially came across the lower half of a man’s body last Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source.

Police later reported that remains were discovered Saturday in a trash can in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue, just blocks from where the first discovery was made. A source said part of a torso was pulled from the garbage.

Then a day later, officers found human arms inside a dumpster in the nearby 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, where Taylor lives.

Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office, said the agency had opened separate investigations into some of the remains.

Taylor is expected in court for a bail hearing later Tuesday.

