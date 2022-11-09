The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

The man was shot about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park
Screen_Shot_2022_09_16_at_2.05.31_AM.png

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Humboldt Park.

He was shot in the head about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Additional information was not available.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This was the second homicide reported and the third person shot within two days in Humboldt Park, according to Sun-Times data.

Next Up In Crime
Illinois Senate clears changes to SAFE-T Act criminal justice law — but Dems’ ‘good piece of legislation’ is GOP’s ‘slap in the face’
Authorities identify the 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home: 2 girls, 4 and 6, their parents and their grandmother
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Illinois Dems target assault weapons, age of gun owners in response to Highland Park mass shooting: ‘It really can’t wait’
3 teens charged in carjackings on South and Southwest Sides
Philanthropic group to invest $3.2 million to overturn unjust convictions, support exonerees
The Latest
Is Aaron Rodgers the greatest QB of all time?
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 261: Is Aaron Rodgers the GOAT?
Seems like Bears quarterbacks are never part of that discussion.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Buffalo Grove police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating the deaths of a family of five in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.
Afternoon Edition
Buffalo Grove victims identified by coroner, state Dems aim to pass new gun bill and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields practices in full
Bears quarterback Justin Fields practiced in full Thursday, a sign that he’s trending toward starting Sunday against the Packers.
By Patrick Finley
 
A street pole decorated with a ribbon during an annual holiday event along King Drive on the South Side of Chicago in 2021.
Chatham
Annual King Drive holiday event expands to bring Chatham cheer around the city: ‘Every neighborhood deserves the sparkle of Michigan Avenue’
In its fifth year, founder Jahmal Cole hopes to bring the Chatham’s community ethos to the rest of Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 
Professor Ernő Rubik, inventor of Rubik’s Cube, is photographed in New York on Sept. 18, 2018. Rubik has seen his color-matching puzzle go from a classroom teaching tool in Cold War-era Hungary to a worldwide phenomenon and a mini-empire of related toys.
Entertainment and Culture
Rubik’s Cube inventor offers advice for solving the timeless puzzle
“Problem solving is a very basic activity of the human mind and if a problem is complex you need to divide the problem into smaller elements,” says Ernő Rubik, who invented the cube in 1974.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 