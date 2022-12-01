Boy, 16, shot while walking in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was shot while walking in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was walking about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West 50th Place when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

No one was in custody.

