Boy, 16, shot while walking in Back of the Yards

A teenage boy was shot while walking in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
The 16-year-old was walking about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West 50th Place when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.
No one was in custody.
Authorities identify the 5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home: 2 girls, 4 and 6, their parents and their grandmother
Illinois lawmakers clear changes to SAFE-T Act criminal justice law — but Dems’ ‘good piece of legislation’ is GOP’s ‘slap in the face’
Illinois Dems target assault weapons, age of gun owners in response to Highland Park mass shooting: ‘It really can’t wait’
The Latest
The Bears-Packers rivalry became real for defensive tackle Justin Jones, when Packers fans taunted the Bears after a 27-10 win in Week 2. “I feel like we owe them something,” he said. “I never really understood the rivalry until then.”
The 2021 first-round pick whom the Bears claimed at the start of the season has yet to play a snap with the team.
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight an opioid crisis that has hit Cook County hard
“The war on drugs, where we told people to just say no, failed us,” says state Rep. LaShawn Ford. “We know that people are going to use, and we have to support them.”
Carmela Wallace, mother of the late rapper, will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Homewood Brewing Company, which she hopes will be a showcase for emerging artists.
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West had been working on an acquisition of the right-leaning social media site.