3 critically hurt in domestic dispute in Will County

Three people were “cut and stabbed with a knife” during an apparent domestic attack Thursday night in Crete, the Will County sheriff’s office said.

Officers were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for a report of gunshots, police said.

Two residents of the home, a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Another man, 36, of Wisconsin, also was hospitalized in critical condition. All three were later transported to Chicago-area hospitals, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 36-year-old man, who is related by marriage to the other man and woman, attacked the two inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

A gun “may have been fired” inside and outside the home, but no one appeared to be shot, police said.

