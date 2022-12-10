The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens

Police said the man’s car caught fire after crashing in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Belmont Gardens.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Belmont Gardens.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, according to Chicago police.

The man lost control of the car and crashed into a nearby dumpster, with the vehicle then going up in flames, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in Bronzeville
Kim Foxx’s office announces new search warrant guidelines in wake of botched police raids
Man shot by Chicago police charged in shooting that occurred minutes earlier
‘Fierce, humble and so loving’ — Chicago police remember Ella French in letters urging max sentence for man who bought gun
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
Daughters plead for public’s help solving fatal Little Village hit-and-run: ‘It’s been so lonely without her’
The Latest
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death in Bronzeville
The man, 36, was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a September 2022 news conference.
Crime
Kim Foxx’s office announces new search warrant guidelines in wake of botched police raids
The search warrant guidance goes into effect Friday, December 16.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) shoots the ball over St. Rita.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Zinedine Zidane (left) received a red card after head-butting Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 World Cup, which led to Italy beating France on penalty kicks.
Sports Saturday
Head-butt from 2006 World Cup final left an imprint
Zidane’s hit on Materazzi still recognized 16-plus years later with statue in Qatar.
By Rob Miech
 
South Carolina v Florida
Sports Saturday
Wiseman Trophies: the 2022 college football awards you won’t see presented on TV
A 415-pound Gator? Baptismal goal posts? A (human) rib in a fridge? They’re all honored here.
By Steve Greenberg
 