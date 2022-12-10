Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, according to Chicago police.
The man lost control of the car and crashed into a nearby dumpster, with the vehicle then going up in flames, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Area detectives were investigating.
