Concealed carry license holder wounds 2 suspects in Loop shootout: police

A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old man — who has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry license — was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He returned fire and hit two suspects, police said.

Those men, both 22, went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were placed in custody, officials said.

One was shot in the left knee, and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

The CCL/FOID holder wasn’t injured.

Police said they were looking for one other suspect who was not in custody as of Saturday morning.

