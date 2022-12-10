The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

No bail for Chicago man charged in shootout with Lombard police that killed alleged accomplice

Anthony Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE No bail for Chicago man charged in shootout with Lombard police that killed alleged accomplice
Screenshot from officer’s body camera footage shows suspect firing at officer, according to Lombard police.

Screenshot from officer’s body camera footage shows suspect firing at officer, according to Lombard police.

Lombard police

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded.

Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

About 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Brown and Pierre Thompson allegedly entered Pipes and Tobacco shop at 54 W. Roosevelt Road in the western suburb, wearing masks and ordering an employee to open the cash register as they brandished a handgun, authorities said.

They later hit the owner of the store in the head with the gun and took both his and the employee’s wallets and cellphones, as well as $600 from a filing cabinet in the back of the store, prosecutors said.

As officers responded to the robbery, Brown and Thompson were seen running from the store, officials said.

Thompson allegedly approached two officers in a vehicle and opened fire with a gun that had been modified with a switch, striking one officer in the leg, prosecutors said.

Related

Officers then returned fire, striking Thompson, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The officer was also taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, officials said.

Brown faces between 41 and 125 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is Dec. 27.

Next Up In Crime
Concealed carry license holder wounds 2 suspects in Loop shootout: police
Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens
Man shot to death in Bronzeville
Kim Foxx’s office announces new search warrant guidelines in wake of botched police raids
Man shot by Chicago police charged in shooting that occurred minutes earlier
‘Fierce, humble and so loving’ — Chicago police remember Ella French in letters urging max sentence for man who bought gun
The Latest
A man shot two suspects who opened fire on him Dec. 10, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
Concealed carry license holder wounds 2 suspects in Loop shootout: police
The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Belmont Gardens.
Crime
Man fatally shot while driving, crashes into dumpster in Belmont Gardens
Police said the man’s car caught fire after crashing in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death in Bronzeville
The man, 36, was on a sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a September 2022 news conference.
Crime
Kim Foxx’s office announces new search warrant guidelines in wake of botched police raids
Following a series of faulty raids, the new guidance goes into effect Dec. 16.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) shoots the ball over St. Rita.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 