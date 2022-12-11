The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 11, 2022
14-year-old boy shot, wounded on Far South Side

The boy, who was shot in the shoulder, arm and flank, was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy, 16, was shot Tuesday while walking down the street in Roseland.

A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night on the Far South Side.

He was near the street in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue about 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, arm and side, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

