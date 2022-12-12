The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 12, 2022
Man charged with fatally shooting two people, including a 15-year-old girl, in Austin

Edwin Lagunas, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Kevin Singleton allegedly shot a man before he was shot by Chicago police Dec. 7, 2022 on the Far South Side.

A man was charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man Nov. 20, 2022 in Austin.

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl and a man in November on the West Side.

Edwin Lagunas, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.

Lagunas allegedly shot and killed Ruby Navarrete and Linner Tyrone Hawkins as they were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 20, police said.

Navarrete, from Cicero, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead, officials said.

Hawkins, 44, was shot in his chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said.

A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was initially listed in critical condition.

Lagunas was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

