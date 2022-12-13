The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Person shot to death on Far South Side

The person was outside in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person shot to death on Far South Side
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

A person was shot and killed Dec. 12, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was shot to death Monday night on the Far South Side.

The person, age unknown, was outside in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot about 11:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect may have been traveling in a car.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
50 armed robberies reported over four days on North and West sides
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Delaying access to Chicago police radio calls threatens public safety, media coalition says
The mayor has restricted media access to police scanner info — and that hurts our ability to serve the public
4 robbery suspects held after crashing stolen car into city vehicle, igniting blaze in Ravenswood
The Latest
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
The fatal shootings happened on the West and Far South Sides.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Dear Abby: We love house but worry about unstable neighbor
The home’s owner next door is urging his friends to buy it, but he’s terminally ill, and they fear his wife may cause trouble later on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
AP22339194054398.jpg
Columnists
Huckster vibe is strong in Deion Sanders, meaning Colorado could be in for reality check
Something unexpected popped into my mind last week when Deion Sanders was named the new Colorado football coach: Donald Trump. Think of the parallels.
By Rick Telander
 
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting October 14, 2021 on I-94.
Crime
50 armed robberies reported over four days on North and West sides
Robberies have increased by 15% across the city from last year. Thefts are up 59%
By Sun-Times Wire
 