Person shot to death on Far South Side

A person was shot to death Monday night on the Far South Side.
The person, age unknown, was outside in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot about 11:55 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Witnesses told police the suspect may have been traveling in a car.
No one was in custody.
The mayor has restricted media access to police scanner info — and that hurts our ability to serve the public
