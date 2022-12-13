2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.



A man was shot to death in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 42-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 4:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

A person was shot to death on the Far South Side. The person, age unknown, was outside about 11:55 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Witnesses told police the suspect may have been traveling in a car.

Hours earlier, a man was shot during an armed robbery in Grand Crossing. The man, 40, was sitting in a car in the 6600 block of South Harper Avenue about 9:10 p.m. when two gunmen approached and demanded his belongings, officials said. The man handed over his cellphone and attempted to drive away and was shot in the head, arm and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Four others were wounded in shootings in the city Monday.

