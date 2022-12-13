The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

The fatal shootings happened on the West and Far South Sides.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 people killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings Dec. 12, 2022 across Chicago.

Sun-Times file

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

  • A man was shot to death in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The 42-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 4:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
  • A person was shot to death on the Far South Side. The person, age unknown, was outside about 11:55 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Witnesses told police the suspect may have been traveling in a car.
  • Hours earlier, a man was shot during an armed robbery in Grand Crossing. The man, 40, was sitting in a car in the 6600 block of South Harper Avenue about 9:10 p.m. when two gunmen approached and demanded his belongings, officials said. The man handed over his cellphone and attempted to drive away and was shot in the head, arm and hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Four others were wounded in shootings in the city Monday.

Next Up In Crime
Person shot to death on Far South Side
50 armed robberies reported over four days on North and West sides
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Delaying access to Chicago police radio calls threatens public safety, media coalition says
The mayor has restricted media access to police scanner info — and that hurts our ability to serve the public
4 robbery suspects held after crashing stolen car into city vehicle, igniting blaze in Ravenswood
The Latest
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Person shot to death on Far South Side
The person was outside in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue when he was shot, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Dear Abby: We love house but worry about unstable neighbor
The home’s owner next door is urging his friends to buy it, but he’s terminally ill, and they fear his wife may cause trouble later on.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
AP22339194054398.jpg
Columnists
Huckster vibe is strong in Deion Sanders, meaning Colorado could be in for reality check
Something unexpected popped into my mind last week when Deion Sanders was named the new Colorado football coach: Donald Trump. Think of the parallels.
By Rick Telander
 
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting October 14, 2021 on I-94.
Crime
50 armed robberies reported over four days on North and West sides
Robberies have increased by 15% across the city from last year. Thefts are up 59%
By Sun-Times Wire
 