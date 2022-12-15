The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 people killed in drive-by shooting in Ravenswood, blocks from where 15-year-old boy was shot minutes earlier

In the double shooting, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue when a light-colored sedan pulled up and a person inside opened fire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 people killed in drive-by shooting in Ravenswood, blocks from where 15-year-old boy was shot minutes earlier
A boy, 16, was shot Tuesday while walking down the street in Roseland.

Sun-Times file

Two people were shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Ravenswood Wednesday night, just blocks from where a 15-year-old boy was wounded by a gunman in a passing car minutes earlier.

In the double shooting, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue about 10 p.m. when someone in a light-colored sedan pulled up and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both were shot multiple times and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they died, police said.

Twenty minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. A gunman opened fire from a passing car and hit the boy in the back.

A family member took the boy to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

Next Up In Crime
3 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in South Austin
Man shot, wounded on CTA bus in South Shore
14-year-old charged in West Pullman double shooting
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Chicago
U.S. request could block evidence in probe of Chicago cop’s murder
The Latest
Holidays can lead to increases in stress, isolation, and depression, causing more binge drinking, car accidents and other adverse effects of consuming large amounts of alcohol.
Well
How to avoid binge drinking and support sober loved ones during the holidays
Experts say there are ways to help loved ones who don’t drink, like having non-alcoholic drink options at gatherings.
By Saleen Martin | USA Today
 
Diabetes is the leading cause of heart disease, and heart disease is the leading cause of death for people with diabetes.
Well
Diabetes care: More aggressive approach to weight loss, cholesterol recommended
In addition to changes in standards for weight control, blood pressure and cholesterol management, the revisions are also intended to address racial disparities in care.
By Karen Weintraub | USA Today
 
chi_police2.jpeg
Crime
3 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago
Two drive-by attacks minutes and blocks apart in Ravenswood left two people dead and a 15-year-old boy wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting October 14, 2021 on I-94.
Crime
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in South Austin
The man was in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue when he walked in front of the SUV Wednesday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
MURDERVILLE_Holiday_Unit_00432RC.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Who Killed Santa?’: Will Arnett’s detective delivers plenty of holiday hilarity
In new ‘Murderville’ special on Netflix, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph are the latest ill-prepared celebs winging it through a crime scene with Terry Seattle.
By Richard Roeper
 