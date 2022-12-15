2 people killed in drive-by shooting in Ravenswood, blocks from where 15-year-old boy was shot minutes earlier

Two people were shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Ravenswood Wednesday night, just blocks from where a 15-year-old boy was wounded by a gunman in a passing car minutes earlier.

In the double shooting, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue about 10 p.m. when someone in a light-colored sedan pulled up and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both were shot multiple times and were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they died, police said.

Twenty minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. A gunman opened fire from a passing car and hit the boy in the back.

A family member took the boy to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

