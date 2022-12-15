3 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago

Three people died and seven others were wounded by gunfire Wednesday across Chicago.



Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were shot to death in Ravenswood on the North Side. They were in an alley in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue about 10 p.m. when someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots, striking them both multiple times, police said. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they died.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded about 20 minutes earlier and about a half-mile away in a drive-by attack. He was walking in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when someone in a passing car opened fire, police said. The boy was grazed in the back and was taken by a family member to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded in the South Chicago neighborhood. The men were standing on a sidewalk in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when three people got out of a red sedan and shot them, police said. One man, 37, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The other man, in his 30s, was shot in the head and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in South Shore. Two people boarded the bus and began arguing with him, then shot the man about 8:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said. The man, 40, was shot in the leg and buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

At least four other people were shot Wednesday in Chicago.

