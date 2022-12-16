The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Driver killed, passenger wounded in Near West Side shooting

A man, 36, was fatally shot and a woman, 29, was wounded as they drove in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver killed, passenger wounded in Near West Side shooting
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.

Sun-Times file photo

A driver was fatally shot and a passenger wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side.

The man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 p.m. when gunfire struck him and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.

The man, shot in the upper body, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The woman was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. No details how many times she was struck, or where, was available.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Two boys killed, two other teens wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side
Little Village street vendors demand protection from theft that’s ‘happening more now than ever before’
Feds say they followed Ald. Carrie Austin, saw her walking ‘unassisted’ despite medical claims
Father of accused Highland Park shooter charged with seven counts of reckless conduct
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
Murder charge filed in stabbing outside Humboldt Park liquor store
The Latest
West Aurora’s Datavion McClain (3) works the ball along the baseline as Oswego’s Tyler Jasek (4) defends.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Federal authorities say this image depicts Matthew Capsel.
Metro/State
Illinois man gets 18 months in prison for fighting with National Guard during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
Matthew Capsel was arrested just weeks after the Capitol riot for fighting with members of the National Guard. He later wrote on social media that “on the 6 good men had to do a bad thing.”
By Jon Seidel
 
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth speaks as Gov. J.B. Pritzker prepares to sign a sweeping criminal justice reform bill during a Feb. 2021 ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side.
Columnists
Misconceptions about SAFE-T Act led to threats, harm
The tactics may not have worked politically, but the backlash wasn’t surprising.
By Rich Miller
 
Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at an election night rally at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after beating Republican candidate Darren Bailey in the Illinois gubernatorial election, Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2022.
Springfield
Gov. Pritzker to serve second term with familiar faces — and will continue to personally pay senior staffers
The governor also will retain all of his deputy governors, including Christian Mitchell, Sol Flores, Martin Torres and Andy Manar — and his chief of staff, Anne Caprara.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A drink being created at Intelligentsia’s roastery in Chicago.
Business
In a local first, workers at Intelligentsia Coffee ratify union contract
The two-year deal covers five stores in Chicago and comes just four months after the workers won collective bargaining rights.
By David Roeder
 