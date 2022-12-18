16-year-boy shot while riding CTA Red Line train on Near South Side; 1 in custody
The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, Chicago police said.
The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
A witness gave officers a description of the suspect and he was placed into custody shortly after the incident, officials said.
A handgun was recovered from the suspect.
Charges were pending.
