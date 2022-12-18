The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
16-year-boy shot while riding CTA Red Line train on Near South Side; 1 in custody

The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A suspect was in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot while riding a CTA Red Line train early Sunday on the Near South Side.

The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect and he was placed into custody shortly after the incident, officials said.

A handgun was recovered from the suspect.

Charges were pending.

