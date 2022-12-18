The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
15-year-old boy shot in Calumet Heights

The teen was in a vehicle about 11:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 95th Street when someone opened fire. He was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was shot while in a vehicle Sunday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The boy was shot about 11:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

