Boy, 17, shot in Calumet Heights

A boy was wounded in a shooting in Calumet Heights on Monday afternoon, police said.
The boy, 17, was in a car in the 8500 block of S. South Chicago Avenue just after 4 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right side and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
