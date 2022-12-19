The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
Boy, 17, shot in Calumet Heights

The boy was in a car in the the 8500 block of S. South Chicago Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy was wounded in a shooting in Calumet Heights on Monday afternoon, police said.

The boy, 17, was in a car in the 8500 block of S. South Chicago Avenue just after 4 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right side and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

