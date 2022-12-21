Man shot and killed in Gresham business

A man was fatally shot late Tuesday in a Gresham business on the South Side.
The 21-year-old was inside the business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street when a gunman wearing a ski mask entered and opened fire around 11:55 p.m., Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the armpit and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
