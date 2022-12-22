The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Man fatally shot in South Shore

The man, 24, was attacked in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed in South Shore Thursday morning, police said.

The man, 24, was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when four people got out of a car and at least one of them started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The Latest
Gregory Santos.
White Sox
White Sox acquire righty Gregory Santos from Giants
White Sox sent minor league pitcher Kade McClure to Giants
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The “Ribbons of Light” at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s holiday Lightscape celebration. The Glencoe venue will be closed Friday through Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.
Entertainment and Culture
Some Chicago area attractions, entertainment closed, postponed due to severe weather
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Botanic Gardens are among the many area attractions whose hours of operation are affected by the winter snow storm.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Reds_Spring_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Cubs finalizing deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart: Reports
The Cubs continue to focus on their up-the-middle defense.
By Maddie Lee
 
A large, vacant lot at 18th and Peoria streets in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Residents hope the space will become affordable housing.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de Pilsen experimentan la gentrificación, exigen viviendas asequibles
Un lote en las calles 18th y Peoria, desocupado desde hace más de 20 años, ha sido durante mucho tiempo el centro de atención de los defensores de la vivienda asequible. El año que viene, se buscará una nueva ronda de propuestas de desarrolladores.
By Indira Khera
 
When the Giants hesitated to close the deal with Carlos Correa, agent Scott Boras called the Mets.
MLB
When Giants hesitated to close Carlos Correa deal, agent Scott Boras called the Mets
New York had expressed interest while Boras had been negotiating with the Giants. He contacted Mets owner Steve Cohen. “Welcome to Correa-mas. This is your lucky day,” Boras recalled telling Cohen.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 