Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was shot and killed in South Shore Thursday morning, police said.
The man, 24, was outside in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when four people got out of a car and at least one of them started shooting, according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
