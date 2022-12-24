The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Man killed, another wounded in shooting at Waukegan sports bar

Officers responded to a shooting about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in north suburban Waukegan, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting about 2:20 a.m. at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill, 200 N. Green Bay Road, found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound and began treatment, Waukegan police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Vista Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name and age haven’t been released.

Another man in his 20s took himself to the same hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators have spoken to “a person of interest,” but no arrests or charges have been announced, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukegan police tip line at 847-360-9001.

