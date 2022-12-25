Woman held in stabbing at O’Hare-area hotel

A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday morning at an O’Hare-area hotel on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 27, was arguing with the man about 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue when she stabbed him in the arms, Chicago police said.

The man, 29, was taken to Resurrection Medical Center with a cut to his right arm and a puncture wound to his left arm, police said. He was reportedly in good condition.

The woman was taken into custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

