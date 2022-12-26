Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side
A 21-year-old man was traveling about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue when he was shot in the back.
A driver was fatally shot and crashed into a car Sunday night on the Far South Side.
The driver, a 21-year-old man, was traveling about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.
He continued to drive, then crashed into a vehicle nearby, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
No arrests were reported.
