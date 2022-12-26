Man shot to death after argument in Albany Park backyard

A man was shot to death Friday night after an argument in a backyard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 18, was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

