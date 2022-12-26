The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
Person shot in off-campus apartment near University of Chicago

About 1:40 p.m., responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A pedestrian was killed in a Southwest Side crash early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A person was wounded in an off-campus apartment Monday afternoon in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 1:40 p.m., responding officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.

The person was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting appeared to be domestic related, police said.

