Monday, December 26, 2022
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino

Des Plaines police say a robber made off with uncollected winnings from three gamblers early Friday. One player was out $150.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Neil Bluhm’s Rivers Casino in Des Plaines already has a sportsbook operation that stands to lose business if sports betting is legalized in Chicago.

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.

The thief stole $150 from one machine, police said. The amount from the others wasn’t known.

Security video showed the thief was a man wearing a black winter coat, according to police.

