Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino

Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.
About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
The thief stole $150 from one machine, police said. The amount from the others wasn’t known.
Security video showed the thief was a man wearing a black winter coat, according to police.
The Latest
The bill, backed by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and enacted by the General Assembly, is meant to reflect advances in alarm technology.
The builder, Inherent LC3, installed the first home in August and is weeks away from delivering the second and third. The single-family houses are all going up near Laura S. Ward Elementary School.
The fifth-round draft pick from Southern Utah has had his rookie moments this season. But he’s started every game, played every offensive snap and has a chance to be a foundation piece on the Bear’s offensive line heading into 2023. “I want to be that guy.”
It has been a particularly frustrating shutout at wide receiver, where the Bears badly needed help.
Hundreds of flight cancellations and delays along with rerouted passengers make for an unhappy day at the airport for weary travelers.