Boy, 17, shot while asleep in car in Wicker Park

A boy was shot Monday night while he slept in the passenger seat of a car in the Wicker Park neighborhood, police said.

The boy, 17, was shot just before 10:30 p.m. as the car traveled in the 2200 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.

He was dropped off at St. Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

No one was in custody.

