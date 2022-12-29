The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, responding Chicago police officer injured in scuffle in Princeton Park

A man was shot in the arm, police said. Officers responding to the shooting were confronted by someone near the scene and a scuffle ensued.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, responding Chicago police officer injured in scuffle in Princeton Park
Police_Lights91_300x188__7_.jpg

A man was shot and a Chicago police officer injured Dec. 29, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and a Chicago police officer injured in a scuffle Thursday afternoon in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The man, 25, was near a store in the 8700 block of South State Street about 1:40 p.m. when he was approached by multiple people, Chicago police said.

One suspect opened fire, striking the man in the arm, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting were confronted by someone near the scene and a scuffle ensued, officials said.

One officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The person involved in the scuffle with officers was taken into custody and charges were pending.

No one from the shooting incident was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago’s top 10 stories for 2022
Lincoln Park church raises over $11,000 days after safe, donation bin broken into
3 shot, wounded at gas station in South Austin
2 teens wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
Another long prison term handed down in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Supreme Court asked to stop judges from considering ‘acquitted conduct’ during sentencing
The Latest
Demonstrators pretend to resuscitate the Earth while advocating for the 1.5 degree warming goal to survive at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 16, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to take “credible” new action to curb climate change, warning that efforts so far fall short of what’s needed to avert catastrophe.
Letters to the Editor
We are in a climate crisis, not simply experiencing climate change
Everyone should be pushing their members of Congress to pass bipartisan climate legislation in 2023.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Marshall v Notre Dame
College Sports
Gator Bowl: With Tyler Buchner back at QB — for now — Notre Dame looks to go out a winner
“The most important thing is winning,” coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s going to give us the most momentum as we continue to look forward.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
A woman holds a candle and roses during a vigil at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park, Illinois, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Over a thousand people gathered to listen to music and guest speakers and have a moment of silence for the seven victims of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in Highland Park.&nbsp;
Chicago
Chicago’s top 10 stories for 2022
Another whirlwind year of local news saw a string of City Hall denizens bowing out, thousands of families reeling from the ongoing epidemic of gun violence and a wave of new arrivals looking to get their footing.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh eyes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trying to fix, learn from Taylor Raddysh’s defensive misread
Impatience caused Raddysh to drift too wide and too low in the defensive zone before the Hurricanes’ first goal Tuesday. But the Hawks addressed it immediately at the first intermission — a level of thoroughness which they hope prevents repeat mistakes.
By Ben Pope
 
Actress Vicky Krieps poses for a portrait to promote the film “Corsage” in which she stars as Empress Elisabeth of Australia.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Vicky Krieps, director bring a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth in ‘Corsage’
The film is not your standard costume picture, or even a straightforward biopic for both practical and thematic reasons.
By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
 