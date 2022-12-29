Man shot, responding Chicago police officer injured in scuffle in Princeton Park

A man was shot and a Chicago police officer injured in a scuffle Thursday afternoon in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The man, 25, was near a store in the 8700 block of South State Street about 1:40 p.m. when he was approached by multiple people, Chicago police said.

One suspect opened fire, striking the man in the arm, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting were confronted by someone near the scene and a scuffle ensued, officials said.

One officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The person involved in the scuffle with officers was taken into custody and charges were pending.

No one from the shooting incident was in custody.