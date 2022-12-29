Man tries to rob Little Village bank: FBI

The FBI is looking for a man who tried to rob a bank Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The holdup attempt happened about 4:30 p.m. at a Citibank branch at 4010 W. 26th St., according to the FBI.

The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding funds and implied he had a gun, the FBI said.

After not getting any money from the teller, the man walked out of the bank, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported.

The man was described as 6-foot-5 with a thin build. He was wearing brown boots, dark pants, a dark jacket and dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information can call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.

