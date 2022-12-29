Man tries to rob Little Village bank: FBI

The FBI is looking for a man who tried to rob a bank Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The holdup attempt happened about 4:30 p.m. at a Citibank branch at 4010 W. 26th St., according to the FBI.
The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding funds and implied he had a gun, the FBI said.
After not getting any money from the teller, the man walked out of the bank, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported.
The man was described as 6-foot-5 with a thin build. He was wearing brown boots, dark pants, a dark jacket and dark hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information can call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
Cook County still poised to end cash bail Sunday despite uncertainty after Kankakee County judge’s ruling
The Latest
Scores and highlights from Thursday’s holiday tournament games.
The developer is selling the benefits of a truck parking area but community members say traffic and diesel pollution are already unbearable.
It’s vital we shift away from the mindset that only medical or other health professionals are equipped with the knowledge to save lives. Members of the public can have the greatest life-saving potential in many of our communities impacted by violence.
But Ald. Jeanette Taylor threatens to protest over city’s decision about her South Side ward: “They didn’t go about this the right way,” she said. “Did they ask Lincoln Park? Did they ask Hyde Park?”
Police say the boy was struck in the leg by someone firing from a car. He’s listed in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.