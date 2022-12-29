The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man tries to rob Little Village bank: FBI

A man handed a teller a note, implying he had a gun, police say. After not getting any money, he walked out of the Citibank branch.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Man tries to rob Little Village bank: FBI
Screenshot_2022_12_29_192842.jpg

Surveillance image of a man the FBI says tried to rob a bank in Little Village Dec. 29. 2022.

FBI

The FBI is looking for a man who tried to rob a bank Thursday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The holdup attempt happened about 4:30 p.m. at a Citibank branch at 4010 W. 26th St., according to the FBI.

The suspect handed a note to a teller demanding funds and implied he had a gun, the FBI said.

After not getting any money from the teller, the man walked out of the bank, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported.

The man was described as 6-foot-5 with a thin build. He was wearing brown boots, dark pants, a dark jacket and dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information can call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
Cook County still poised to end cash bail Sunday despite uncertainty after Kankakee County judge’s ruling
Man shot, responding Chicago police officer injured in scuffle in Princeton Park
Chicago’s top 10 stories for 2022
Lincoln Park church raises over $11,000 days after safe, donation bin broken into
The Latest
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) drives past New Trier’s Jake Feigen (23).
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook
Scores and highlights from Thursday’s holiday tournament games.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Trucks pass by the Target warehouse at Pulaski Road and 35th Place in the Little Village neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Little Village
Little Village residents worried about latest Hilco plan near Target warehouse
The developer is selling the benefits of a truck parking area but community members say traffic and diesel pollution are already unbearable.
By Brett Chase
 
Mourners and supporters gathered for a vigil outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, less than a week after a mass shooting outside the school killed two teenagers and wounded two others, Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022. Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed.
Other Views
Youth need to be trained on how to respond to life-threatening emergencies they witness
It’s vital we shift away from the mindset that only medical or other health professionals are equipped with the knowledge to save lives. Members of the public can have the greatest life-saving potential in many of our communities impacted by violence.
By Symphony Fletcher
 
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house newly arrived immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Immigration
Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers
But Ald. Jeanette Taylor threatens to protest over city’s decision about her South Side ward: “They didn’t go about this the right way,” she said. “Did they ask Lincoln Park? Did they ask Hyde Park?”
By Elvia Malagón
 
SUN_TIMES_STOCK_05_54750869.jpg
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
Police say the boy was struck in the leg by someone firing from a car. He’s listed in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 