2 shot to death in Gresham: police

Two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.
Officers found them about 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said. They were both identified as males, but their ages and names haven’t been released.
One of the victims suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was rushed to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other person was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, according to police. Officers found a handgun next to him at the scene.
No arrests were reported.
