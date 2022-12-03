The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
3 shot, 2 fatally, while driving in Austin

A person inside a beige SUV opened gunfire, striking two occupants of one car and a driver of another vehicle late Friday night.

Two men were shot to death and a woman was critically wounded late Friday while driving through Austin on the West Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the woman and one of the men were traveling south in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone in a beige SUV started shooting at their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man, who was said to be in his 20s, was shot in the head, armpit and thigh, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back, police said. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another driver, a 36-year-old man, crashed into a parked vehicle after he was “caught in the crossfire,” police said. He was found shot in the back nearby and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he later died.

No one was in custody.

