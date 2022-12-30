1 person killed, 12 others wounded — including 2 teen boys — in Chicago Thursday

One person was killed and 12 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.



The homicide occurred inside a South Shore home just before 6:40 p.m. A 36-year-old was shot multiple times in the 2000 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago police. Responding officers found the man near the street, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side. The 48-year-old was approached by a gunman about 8 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Eggleston Avenue, police said. He was shot in the chest and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A man was shot and a Chicago police officer injured in a scuffle in Princeton Park on the South Side. The man, 25, was near a store in the 8700 block of South State Street about 1:40 p.m. when he was approached by several people, police said. One person opened fire, striking the man in the arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Officers responding to the shooting were confronted by someone near the scene and a scuffle ensued, officials said. One officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in Washington Park on the South Side. The teen was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:15 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the thigh and arm, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

An hour later, another 16-year-old boy was shot in Englewood on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street about 4:40 p.m. when someone drove up and a person inside the car fired shots, police said. The boy was hit in the leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least eight others were wounded in gun violence in the city Thursday.

