1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at University Park housing complex

A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said.

A 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, officials said.

Two other men, in their 20s were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, officials said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

“This is unfortunate, but it is a targeted incident,” Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III said. “There is no immediate threat to the residents of the complex or the general public. We extend our prayers to the victims and their families.”

