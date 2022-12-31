The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Boy, 10, shot in Back of the Yards home

The boy was listed in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in the face, police said.

A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said.

The boy was with several other children in the home in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating.

