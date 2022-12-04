The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Man dies days after being shot in Douglas

Orran Keglar, 20, died Friday afternoon after being shot Nov. 30, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man has died days after he was shot in Douglas on the South Side.

Orran Keglar, 20, died Friday afternoon of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was shot about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 while walking in the 3400 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said. 

Someone in a black SUV drove up and a person inside fired shots, striking Keglar in the head. A firearm was recovered next to Keglar, police said. 

The driver fled the scene. No arrests have been reported.

