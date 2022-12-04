The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Crime News Chicago

10 armed robberies reported in under 2 hours on North and West sides

Police warn residents to take precautions as three of the people were struck on the head with a gun.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 10 armed robberies reported in under 2 hours on North and West sides
A Chicago police SUV.

Sun-Times file

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies reported early Friday on the North and West sides.

A group of two to four people brandished handguns and stole property from at least 10 people, three of whom were struck on the head with a gun, Chicago police said. 

The robberies occurred between 12:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., with three of them reported within about five minutes in Logan Square and West Town, according to police.

Some of the robberies were reported:

  • About 12:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Cullerton Street
  • About 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Iowa Street
  • About 1:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Western Avenue
  • About 1:19 a.m. in the 800 block of North Rockwell Street
  • About 1:21 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue
  • About 1:25 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Shakespeare Avenue 

The suspects are described by police as Black males aged 15 to 30 years old. They wore dark clothes and ski masks and were armed with dark semi-automatic handguns. The group fled in a vehicle after each incident, police said.

Additionally, the group is accused of robbing four other people early Sunday on the Northwest and West sides.

Those incidents were reported between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.

According to police, the latest robberies reported:

  • About 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Spaulding Avenue
  • About 2:10 a.m. in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue
  • About 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Augusta Boulevard
  • About 2:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Palmer Boulevard
Next Up In Crime
GoFundMe for Buffalo Grove slaying victims raises more than $60,000
Man dies days after being shot in Douglas
Man lied to police about shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded: prosecutors
No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
3 shot, 2 fatally, while driving in Austin
2 shot to death in Gresham: police
The Latest
Buffalo Grove police outside house on the block of 2800 Acacia Terrace, Thursday. According to police, officers went to the single-family residence on Acacia Terrace at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after a call for a well-being check on an woman. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home, forced their way inside and found the bodies, police said.
News
GoFundMe for Buffalo Grove slaying victims raises more than $60,000
The campaign to help cover funeral expenses for a mother, two daughters has raised more than $60,000 from 1,000 donations, surpassing the goal of $50,000.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Matt Martin attempts a shot against Arvid Soderblom.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks fall into Islanders’ traps in lethargic loss
The Hawks mustered little pushback in a 3-0 defeat Sunday, marking their fourth time shut out this season. Plus, Luke Richardson discussed his fluky head injury and goalie Jaxson Stauber was called up.
By Ben Pope
 
ANGELS_CUBS.JPG
Cubs
Fred McGriff elected into Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee
Many members of the 16-person committee had Chicago ties.
By Maddie Lee
 
Northwestern’s Ty Berry, right, shoots against Michigan State’s Jaden Akins during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
Northwestern tops No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
Northwestern took the lead late in the first half on a layup by Boo Buie and never relinquished it, leading by as many as nine points.
By Associated Press
 
Connecticut’s Nika Mühl (10) and Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld (21) fight for possession during the first half of Sunday’s game.
College Sports
No. 7 Notre Dame women beat No. 3 UConn
Maddy Westbeld had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish.
By Associated Press
 