Monday, December 5, 2022
Buffalo Grove man killed mother, wife and two daughters, 4 and 6, before fatally stabbing himself, police say

The Sun-Times previously reported that Andrei Kisliak harassed and threatened his wife for months after filing for divorce, but she agreed to let him move back into their home last month — despite a judge’s warning.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Buffalo Grove Police investigate after five people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, Wednesday evening, Nov. 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police announced Monday that a Buffalo Grove man killed his mother, wife and two young daughters before stabbing himself to death last week.

Their bodies were discovered last Wednesday morning at the family’s million-dollar home in the 2800 block of Acadia Terrace, where Police Chief Brian Budds said officers found a “horrific” crime scene after forcing their way inside.

Andrei Kisliak, his wife Vera Kisliak, his mother Lilia Kisliak and his daughters, 4 and 6, were all found dead from “sharp force injuries,” officials have said.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County coroner’s examination, the preliminary investigation indicates Andrei Kisliak (39 years old) is responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak (4 years old), Vivian Kisliak (6 years old), Vera Kisliak (36 years old) and Lilia Kisliak (67 years old),” Budds said in a statement. “It appears Andrei then inflicted wounds on himself and succumbed to those wounds.”

Police were initially called to the home for a wellbeing check on Kisliak’s wife, and officials have said the deaths were domestic in nature.

The Sun-Times reported last week that Andrei Kisliak had harassed and threatened his wife for months after filing for divorce, but she agreed to let him move back into their home at the start of last month — despite a judge’s warning.

“Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy,” Budds said in his statement.

