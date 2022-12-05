16-year-old critically wounded in West Lawn shooting
The teen boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire.
A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood.
The boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Buffalo Grove man killed mother, wife and two daughters, 4 and 6, before fatally stabbing himself, police say
Aspiring actor killed in Austin shooting; ‘He was all about being happy — ‘Life ain’t that bad,’ that was one of his famous lines’
The Latest
A judge is expected to consider a request to release Heather Mack during a hearing Thursday in Chicago. Mack’s attorneys insist she poses no danger to the community and is not a flight risk.
As of Monday evening, top shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were still available.
Performance in 2022 forcing White Sox to evaluate everying with “fresh eyes,” GM Rick Hahn said.
The Damen silos beg for conversation on how they could be reused in a higher, better and more public way.
Actor won an Emmy for 1987-1993 run as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom, and went on to star on the TV comedies ‘Veronica’s Closet’ and ‘Fat Actress.’