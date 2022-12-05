The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old critically wounded in West Lawn shooting

The teen boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old critically wounded in West Lawn shooting
Three people were hurt in a shooting July 1, 2022, in Chinatown.

Adobe stock

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood.

The boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Heather Mack was ‘directly involved’ in mother’s murder, should stay in jail: feds
Buffalo Grove man killed mother, wife and two daughters, 4 and 6, before fatally stabbing himself, police say
Aspiring actor killed in Austin shooting; ‘He was all about being happy — ‘Life ain’t that bad,’ that was one of his famous lines’
2 teens shot after trying to rob concealed carry holder in Austin, police say
4 people killed, 12 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend
Here’s what Chicago’s new district police councils are supposed to do
The Latest
Heather Mack of the US waits in a cell before her first hearing trial on January 14, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
News
Heather Mack was ‘directly involved’ in mother’s murder, should stay in jail: feds
A judge is expected to consider a request to release Heather Mack during a hearing Thursday in Chicago. Mack’s attorneys insist she poses no danger to the community and is not a flight risk.
By Jon Seidel
 
Phillies_turner_Baseball.JPG
Cubs
Trea Turner to the Phillies — Your move, Cubs
As of Monday evening, top shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson were still available.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox open to ‘blockbuster’ type trade
Performance in 2022 forcing White Sox to evaluate everying with “fresh eyes,” GM Rick Hahn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The view of the Damen Silos in 2016 from a drone camera.
Decision on historic Chicago River site is too important to be made in a silo
The Damen silos beg for conversation on how they could be reused in a higher, better and more public way.
By CST Editorial Board
 
VERONICA_S_CLOSET.C0321.JPG
Obituaries
Kirstie Alley, actor on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 71
Actor won an Emmy for 1987-1993 run as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom, and went on to star on the TV comedies ‘Veronica’s Closet’ and ‘Fat Actress.’
By Associated Press
 